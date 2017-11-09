Jerome Boateng to miss England friendly with injury, Kroos doubtful

London, November 9: An England versus Germany match has always attracted a large mass for their on-field rivalry, however, the excitement for the upcoming friendly might face a serious dip in interest after reports have emerged that many first team football stars could miss the tie due to injury.
Several Three-Lions stars like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Henderson, Harry Winks and Fabian Delph have already pulled out for the upcoming match and now the injury list got bigger as Germany defender Jerome Boateng has too been ruled out while midfielder Toni Kroos is also a major doubt after he missed training on Wednesday (November 8).
Mats Hummels, Boateng's defensive partner at Bayern, also missed Germany's training due to an alleged knock, but, is expected to be fit to face England on Friday (November 10).
Boateng is said to be nursing unspecified muscle problem for the past couple of weeks and to not put any extra pressure on the healing of the defender, the head coach Loew has reportedly preferred to rest him.
Meanwhile, Kroos is believed to be suffering from a gastrointestinal infection, which has also affected reserve goalkeeper Kevin Trapp who could reportedly skip the match.
However, both the players will remain with the rest of the Germany squad during the international break as the team are scheduled face France in Cologne next week.
The match at Wembley will be the first of three friendlies between top teams as the Germans are set to face England and France, while Brazil face England in the next seven days. The World Cup holders will hope for a positive run during these games after an undisputed top of the group finish.