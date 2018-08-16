Jesse Lingard reveals the Barcelona legend he studied to take his game to next level

London, Aug 16: Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard experienced his finest-ever season in a top-flight football in the last term and it has been quite a rise for him over the last few seasons.
The Red Devils' academy prodigy was sent out on loan four times between 2012 and 2015 and only handed a squad role under Louis Van Gaal in 2016. But the player was promoted as a regular player under Mourinho, last season, as he was converted to a No.10 role from the wing position from which his team reaped the benefits.
He registered 13 goals along with seven assists last season, and he also carried his good form for United into the World Cup, starring for England in Russia, scoring a memorable 25-yard strike against Panama.
The attacker's free role for both club and country has surely been a factor. While talking about his rise to the big occasions, the player has suggested his United boss certainly has been exceptional in his development but studying videos of Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta's movement has also helped him improve.
Iniesta, who recently joined the Japanese side, Vissel Kobe, this summer, ending a 22-year-long association with Barcelona has been one of the best midfielders of his generation. Lingard has revealed that he draws inspiration from the playing style of the Barcelona legend who won four Champions league, World Cup and Euro Cup and many other trophies.
Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, Lingard said: "I've watched videos of Andres Iniesta and looked at how he plays. I wouldn't say I have copied him, but I certainly look at him and want to take parts of his game and add them to mine.
"I've always enjoyed dribbling with the ball and collecting it in tight spaces, then trying to make things happen."
Four years ago today, @JesseLingard played his first senior game for Manchester United...he's been living the dream since! 🔴#MUFC #OTD #TBT pic.twitter.com/Wll0xIRktT— Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) August 16, 2018
On Mourinho's impact, he added: "He moved me there and I scored a few goals. I like to stay high up on the pitch."
After having a great time last season, Lingard, however, was absent in Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Leicester, last week, after taking a World Cup holiday.
But the 25-year-old now could be involved next weekend after nine days training as Jose Mourinho’s side head to Brighton next Sunday afternoon.