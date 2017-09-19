Jharkhand girls train at Real Sociedad

Bengaluru, September 19: A group of 10 young and aspiring footballers from Jharkhand are currently in Spain to get the best-in-class training directly from players of Real Sociedad, one of the most popular football clubs that plays in the La Liga, the top league of Spanish football.
An initiative by YUWA, an internationally acclaimed NGO with support from BookASmile, gave the girls the opportunity of undergoing a two-week UEFA 2017- Level 1 training programme by the Real Sociedad.
Their joy knew no bounds, when they were also given a once in a lifetime opportunity to walk out on the field with the players during the Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad match on Sunday (September 17).
These coaches are learning all the new training tricks and techniques to bring back to their teams in India.
This is the first group of YUWA Indian coaches to train with a La Liga team.
The eight young women and two young men were chosen from YUWA's 35 coaches who lead practices for 270 girls and 30 boys in Jharkhand.