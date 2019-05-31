Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Joachim Low to miss upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers after accident

By Opta
Germany coach Joachim Low
Germany coach Joachim Low

Berlin, May 31: Germany coach Joachim Low will miss the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia after he was injured in a "sporting accident".

The German Football Federation (DFB) confirmed Low's treatment is proceeding well, but the 59-year-old has been advised by doctors to rest for the next month.

Low will be replaced by his assistant Marcus Sorg and goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke for the trip to Borisov on June 8 and subsequent visit of Estonia three days later.

Nevertheless, Low plans to remain in contact with them and team manager Oliver Bierhoff around the fixtures.

"I'm feeling well again, but I have to relax a bit over the next four weeks," Low said in the DFB's statement.

"I'm in constant contact with my coaching team, and we'll be in close contact with each other around the two matches.

"Marcus Sorg, Andy Kopke and Oliver Bierhoff have a lot of experience and together we will bridge this short break. "

More JOACHIM LOW News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 2 - May 31 2019, 03:00 PM
West Indies
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue