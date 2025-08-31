Football Joao Neves Impresses With Hat-Trick Including Overhead Kicks In PSG's Win Over Toulouse Joao Neves scored a hat-trick, featuring two overhead kicks, leading Paris Saint-Germain to a 6-3 victory against Toulouse. The young forward expressed his joy at achieving this milestone and highlighted areas for improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Joao Neves showcased his skills by scoring two overhead kicks during Paris Saint-Germain's 6-3 triumph over Toulouse. This victory marked PSG's continued unbeaten streak in the 2025-26 league season. Neves completed his first hat-trick with a spectacular long-range shot, adding to goals from Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola. The team has now scored in 12 consecutive away matches in Ligue 1, achieving their longest streak since early 2021.

Neves expressed his excitement about achieving his first career hat-trick and equalling last season's goal tally. "I'm very happy with the victory, that's the first thing. And scoring my first hat-trick, I'm really pleased with that," he told PSG TV. His practice of overhead kicks in training paid off during the match, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Despite their strong start, PSG conceded two late goals, which Neves acknowledged as an area needing improvement. "We played well, but I think there are still things we can improve. In the final part of the game, we conceded two goals, and that's not what we wanted," he stated. The team aims to address these issues through further training.

Head coach Luis Enrique praised Neves' performance but noted room for growth. "Joao's hat-trick? It's not just his three goals but the way he scored them. It's incredible," Enrique said. He believes Neves can enhance this aspect of his game further with continued effort and practice.

Enrique expressed satisfaction with PSG's overall performance despite some lapses towards the end of the match. "I think that I am pleased," he remarked. He acknowledged that opponents can showcase their strengths but emphasised the need for PSG to regain their full potential through consistent training and gameplay.

The coach highlighted the importance of maintaining their style and determination to score goals from the outset. "I'm happy; I think we started the match in the best possible way with our style of play and our desire to score goals," Enrique commented. He felt that PSG deserved their victory despite facing challenges playing away from home.

This win against Toulouse reflects PSG's growing form following a demanding Club World Cup campaign that disrupted their usual pre-season preparations. Enrique is optimistic about his team's progress as they continue to adapt and improve throughout the season.