'Listen to your heart, Gareth': Joe Hart could lose England spot for World Cup after horror show

Bengaluru, April 23: With the deadline to decide the World Cup squad fast approaching, Gareth Southgate has a big decision to make. He kept his faith in Joe Hart as England’s number one goalkeeper even though Pep Guardiola had lost confidence in Hart. Though Hart's time at West Ham wasn’t great, Southgate still played him as England’s goalkeeper for a few friendlies.
However, the straw that broke the camel’s back was David Moyes dropping Joe Hart for a while. This caused Southgate to go for Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford in the recent friendlies.
Joe Hart couldn't save a Word document.— Tim Bolton (@timbolton1) April 22, 2018
A recent return to West Ham’s starting line up was meant to boost Hart’s chances of making it to the World Cup. However, his error against Stoke in front of Southgate has shot down any hope of him making it to Russia. This is not the first time Hart has let his team down, he had done the same thing four times in the Premier League for West Ham.
Joe hart to the World Cup !!:) #WHSTO #petercrouch #england #crap #premierleague #stoke pic.twitter.com/pWhHqGxzKH— Luca Martignetti (@l_martignetti1) April 16, 2018
The spectators, as well as Southgate, saw the worst of Joe Hart. A long ranger from Xherdan Shaqiri towards Hart’s post was handled clumsily. Hart didn’t grip the ball and Peter Crouch made no mistake while tapping the ball into the net to give Stoke City a 1-0 lead. Though Andy Caroll’s equalizer in the stoppage time saved the Hammers from a defeat, it did not stop the pundits from criticising Joe Hart.
What Joe Hart needs pic.twitter.com/6nsroxUZ4h— Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) April 16, 2018
Such regular errors, even against the 1-4 loss to Arsenal, have affected his credibility not just with managers and pundits alike, but with the fans as well.
In an online survey conducted by BBC Sports, only 4% people want Joe Hart, while 41% voted for Jordan Pickford as England’s number one.
Joe Hart today for West Ham:— Concurring (@ConcurringRBLX) April 22, 2018
✖4-1 defeat
✅Vocal and commanding as usual
✅Brilliant distribution
✅Three superb saves
✖The first three (at least) he was not at fault
Good overall performance, let down by individual mistakes by those in front of him. #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/mzFZp1H1Mi
As of now, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford seem to be England’s first choice as far as Southgate is concerned. Burnley’s debutant Nick Pope and Joe Hart seem to be fighting for the third position in the squad.
In this battle, Hart might have 75 international caps that beats Nick Pope’s experience but the current season’s statistics are in favour of the Burnley stopper. Pope has saved 80% shots towards goal post with zero errors while Hart has saved only 57.6% of shots with four major errors that led to goals.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.