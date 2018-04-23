Football

'Listen to your heart, Gareth': Joe Hart could lose England spot for World Cup after horror show

Posted By: Prashanth Kumar
Joe Hart, West Ham United goalkeeper (Image: Twitter)
Joe Hart, West Ham United goalkeeper (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru, April 23: With the deadline to decide the World Cup squad fast approaching, Gareth Southgate has a big decision to make. He kept his faith in Joe Hart as England’s number one goalkeeper even though Pep Guardiola had lost confidence in Hart. Though Hart's time at West Ham wasn’t great, Southgate still played him as England’s goalkeeper for a few friendlies.

However, the straw that broke the camel’s back was David Moyes dropping Joe Hart for a while. This caused Southgate to go for Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford in the recent friendlies.

A recent return to West Ham’s starting line up was meant to boost Hart’s chances of making it to the World Cup. However, his error against Stoke in front of Southgate has shot down any hope of him making it to Russia. This is not the first time Hart has let his team down, he had done the same thing four times in the Premier League for West Ham.

The spectators, as well as Southgate, saw the worst of Joe Hart. A long ranger from Xherdan Shaqiri towards Hart’s post was handled clumsily. Hart didn’t grip the ball and Peter Crouch made no mistake while tapping the ball into the net to give Stoke City a 1-0 lead. Though Andy Caroll’s equalizer in the stoppage time saved the Hammers from a defeat, it did not stop the pundits from criticising Joe Hart.

Such regular errors, even against the 1-4 loss to Arsenal, have affected his credibility not just with managers and pundits alike, but with the fans as well.

In an online survey conducted by BBC Sports, only 4% people want Joe Hart, while 41% voted for Jordan Pickford as England’s number one.

As of now, Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford seem to be England’s first choice as far as Southgate is concerned. Burnley’s debutant Nick Pope and Joe Hart seem to be fighting for the third position in the squad.

In this battle, Hart might have 75 international caps that beats Nick Pope’s experience but the current season’s statistics are in favour of the Burnley stopper. Pope has saved 80% shots towards goal post with zero errors while Hart has saved only 57.6% of shots with four major errors that led to goals.

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, April 23, 2018, 17:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 23, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel