Joe Hart to replace Iker Casillas at Porto

Bengaluru, July 29: Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart is in line to be a shock replacement for Iker Casillas at Porto, according to reports in England.
The former English number one is seeking a move away from Burnley having fallen down the pecking order to fellow Englishmen Nick Pope and Tom Heaton.
A host of English clubs were in for the 32-year-old, while French outfit Lille, who Joe Cole played for on loan in 2011, also registered interest. However, reports in England now claim that Porto are interested in the former Manchester City stopper.
Sheffield United were understood to have targeted Hart, but after signing Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson on loan, the Premier League newbies ended their interest.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Stoke and Championship side Blackburn have all also been linked with the former England number one.
Spanish legend Casillas reported for pre-season training at the start of July two months after suffering a heart attack. The former Real Madrid skipper suffered "an acute myocardial infarction" during training in May and spent five days in hospital.
Despite reports the 38-year-old had retired, Casillas is yet to formally make a decision, amid talks of him being handed a coaching role at Porto.
The veteran Spaniard won the league in Portugal in 2018, three years after leaving Real, ending his iconic 15 years in Madrid as a youth and professional player.
With plenty of experience and goodwill in his locker, Hart is well capable of being the successor of the great Casillas.
In his prime, Hart used to be one of the best in the world and he can surely lengthen his career by moving to Portugal where he will get a new experience and of course Porto are a major club in Europe which is an added incentive.