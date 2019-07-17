Football

Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm after Barnsley incident

By Opta
Joey Barton

London, July 17: Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm following an incident at his side's match against Barnsley at Oakwell in April.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) confirmed Barton, 36, has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on October 9.

An SYP statement read: "On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town."

Barnsley lodged a formal complaint to the English Football League and Football Association following the incident and assisted with police enquiries.

Barton duly denied allegations he had assaulted Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel.

On April 18, he tweeted: "With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny all the allegations made.

"Given this matter has not been formally closed, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment."

Barton, who had spells with Manchester City and Newcastle United during his playing career, guided Fleetwood to 11th in League One last season, his first in charge.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
