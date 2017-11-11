'John Stones has become gem of a defender under Guardiola'

London, November 11: Both John Stones and Gabriel Jesus impressed for England and Brazil respectively and the pair could line-up against each other in Tuesday's friendly.
The centre-half has been lauded by the media after his display against Germany, with Pep Guardiola getting credit for the high levels of performance the young defender is reaching.
"The Spaniard has handed England a polished stone so rare, we haven't seen it's since Rio Ferdinand strutted his stuff in a different generation.
"John Stones has matured into a gem of a defender since finding himself under the expert tutelage of Spanish genius Guardiola.
"So much so that Stones is gaining plaudits faster than he collects tattoos on his body.4
"The man nicknamed the 'Barnsley Beckenbauer' is finally making his mark on the international stage - and he will be inked into Southgate's team sheet for years to come.
"His improvement under Guardiola has been remarkable and owes much to the tough love shown to him by the Manchester City boss," said a report in Daily Star.
Meanwhile, Jesus netted his eighth international goal for the Selecao against Japan on Friday.
Allied to his fine form at Club level, many think he's guaranteed a place in Tite's World Cup squad, but the 20-year-old has told the Goal that he's taking nothing for granted.
He said: "When they say that I already have a guaranteed place to be called to the World Cup, I think it is a bit too hasty because this is the Brazilian team. I don't see it this way.
"No one has a guaranteed seat. Today you can play, tomorrow there is another one in your place. You have to get there because you deserve it and do a good job both in the national team and in the club.
"So you can put together a sequence. I try to do as much here as when I am with Manchester City. I can always improve."