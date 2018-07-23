Football

John Terry quashes retirement reports

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
John Terry quashes retirement reports

London, July 23: Former Chelsea and Aston Villa defender John Terry has quashed all the rumours regarding his retirement suggesting he is still weighing up future options.

The 37-year-old has been without a club after his stint with Villa. The former Chelsea captain joined the Championship sides last season on a one year deal after his long tenure with Chelsea ended.

However, after Villa's failure to secure a spot incoming season's Premier League the defender decided to end the tie. The centre-back since then had not disclosed anything about his future move and recently some of the reports from English media linked him with a punditry job.

According to reports, the former England international would join the panel of Skysports punditry role with a bumper offer and could fill the vacant position left by Thierry Henry, who decided to end the bond to concentrate on his coaching career. It was understood that Terry would be offered a full-time role which indicated that the defender has to hung up his boots.

However, now coming out from the dark, in an Instagram post of his own, Terry now has denied such claims and insisted he has not decided to retire and as of now weighing all options to choose his next club.

@toniterry26 😍 @thomasroyall 👌🏻🇵🇹☀️ Just to confirm I haven’t retired⚽️I’m currently enjoying my holidays with my family and weighing up ALL my options.

A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Jul 22, 2018 at 10:44am PDT

He said on Instagram: "Just to confirm I haven't retired. I'm currently enjoying my holidays with my family and weighing up ALL my options."

Terry spent 19 years with Chelsea, making 717 appearances in all competitions and captaining them to five Premier League titles while scoring 67 goals.

He also won five FA Cups, three League Cups and lifted the 2012 Champions League while at Stamford Bridge.

He played 32 Championship matches for Villa last summer including the play-off final, where they lost to Fulham 1-0.

Therefore, with the defender still fit enough to play 90 minutes, he will certainly have offers from clubs around the world furthermore he could be waiting for lucrative offers to move abroad.

But if he wishes to stay in England there will surely also be several offers on the table for him who would like to add his vast experience in their squad.

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 15:28 [IST]
