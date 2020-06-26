Football
Henderson revels in 'amazing feeling' after Liverpool win Premier League

By Dejan Kalinic
Jordan Henderson

Liverpool, June 26: Jordan Henderson said it was an "amazing feeling" after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday (June 25).

Jurgen Klopp's men secured the title after Manchester City fell to defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool captain Henderson said it was incredible to deliver the club's first league crown since 1990.

"Amazing, it's hard to describe to be honest, but after the final whistle it was just an amazing feeling again, especially to spend it with all the lads and the staff," he told the club's website.

"To finally get over the line is a relief but also an amazing feeling."

Liverpool fell just short of the title last season, finishing a point behind Manchester City despite managing to earn 97 for the campaign.

Henderson praised his side's response, having won 28 of 31 Premier League games this season.

"I think you can use that as a motivation and that as extra energy to keep going and to want to do it really, to want to get over the line and finish the job off," he said.

"Last season we played so well and were so unlucky, but City were amazing and they managed pip us in the end. We kept going right until the last day and that's all we could ask for really.

"Obviously a few weeks later winning the Champions League helped, and then I think we've kicked on again and we've been unbelievable this season.

"For now it's about keeping on improving, keeping on doing the things we've been doing to get to this point but also keep improving, learning even more and if we do that then I'm pretty sure there'll be more trophies available to us in the near future."

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
