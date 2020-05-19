Jordan Henderson's importance at Anfield this season

Bengaluru, May 19: Liverpool are within touching distance of ending a 30-year championship drought just the year after winning Champions League.
The front trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah may have gotten the limelight in the process but skipper Jordan Henderson also has played a more than vital role. It took the midfielder quite some time to gain his reputation at Anfield, but he is now a Champions League-winning captain and likely to lead them to a Premier League title.
His widespread plaudits even have identified him as one of the favourites of PFA Players’ Player of the Year as well. The English midfielder has been pretty substantial this term and is being hailed as a symbol of what the Reds have become under Jurgen Klopp.
The 30-year-old continues to rise as the tide goes out and the opinion is supported by a considerable amount of data.
Here are some of stats of this season which suggest why he has been labelled one of the best for his side so far.
-Henderson has made 10.5 passes into the final third per 90 minutes in the Premier League in 2019-20 second-most by any Liverpool player (Trent Alexander-Arnold has the most)
- With Skipper on the pitch, the Reds have an 80% winning compared to 61.5% when he’s not playing.
- The 30-year-old has 55 tackles to his name in the Premier League this season, most by any other Liverpool player.
- Liverpool have conceded only 0.8 goals per game in all competitions with Henderson on the pitch. In his absence, the number, however, increases to 1.76 goals per game.
- Henderson has won possession in attacking third on an average 1.1 times per 90 minutes, third-most in Premier League.
- Henderson has created most chances via through ball in the side and sixth most in Premier League.
- Liverpool have not lost a game with Henderson on the pitch for the last 39 games, winning 35 and drawing 4.