Jorge Jesus extends Flamengo contract

By Dejan Kalinic

Sao Paulo, June 3: Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus has extended his contract with the Brazilian giants until at least 2021.

Jesus, 65, took the helm of Flamengo last year and led the club to three trophies in 2019, winning the Copa Libertadores, Brazilian Serie A and Campeonato Carioca.

The former Benfica boss confirmed he had agreed to a new deal on Tuesday (June 2), with reports suggesting he will earn around €4million.

"My representatives reached an agreement today with Flamengo's board of directors to renew my contract for another year," Jesus wrote on Instagram.

Meus representantes chegaram a um acordo hoje com diretoria do @flamengo para renovação de meu contrato por mais um ano. As minhas relações de amizade com todos jogadores, estrutura do clube e Nação Rubro-Negra foram determinantes para tocar meu coração e falaram mais alto em minha decisão. Obrigado a todos pelo carinho, pelo reconhecimento e apoio ao nosso trabalho. #flamengo #crf #gratidao #futebol #naçãorubronegra #venceremosjuntos ... My representatives reached an agreement today with Flamengo's board of directors to renew my contract for another year. My friendly relations with the entire squad, club structure and Flamengo’s fans were decisive to touch my heart and spoke louder in my decision. Thank you all for your kindness and support. #football #soccer #gratitude #wintogether Foto: Alexandre Vidal (CRF)

"My friendly relations with the entire squad, club structure and Flamengo's fans were decisive to touch my heart and spoke louder in my decision.

"Thank you all for your kindness and support."

Jesus has led Flamengo to 41 wins from 55 games since taking charge in June last year.

The Copa Libertadores success last year was Flamengo's first since 1981.

flamengo brazil football benfica
Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
