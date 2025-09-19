Football Jorgen Strand Larsen Commits To Wolves With New Contract Until 2030 Amid Transfer Interest Jorgen Strand Larsen has signed a new contract with Wolves until 2030, expressing his commitment to the club and desire to improve their current season performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Jorgen Strand Larsen has committed to Wolves by signing a new contract, mirroring head coach Vitor Pereira's recent extension. This decision comes despite Newcastle United's interest last month, where they reportedly made two offers, the second being around £55 million. Strand Larsen joined Wolves permanently after the previous season, having been on loan from Celta Vigo during the 2024-25 campaign.

During his loan spell, Strand Larsen scored 14 goals in the Premier League, helping Wolves avoid relegation. Only seven players scored more non-penalty goals than him in the league. His performance was crucial for Wolves' stability in the top flight. The club recently extended Pereira's contract for three years, even though they lost their first four league games this season, a first in their 127-year history.

Following his contract renewal on Friday, Strand Larsen expressed his determination to improve Wolves' current form. He has missed the last two league matches due to an Achilles injury but is eager to return and help reverse their poor start. "I've been incredibly happy here at Wolves," he stated. "Signing a new deal shows that my commitment is here."

Strand Larsen's new contract with Wolves extends until 2030, with an option for an additional year. Notably, it does not include a release clause. He emphasised his satisfaction with the club and his readiness to contribute positively once back on the field. "The most important thing for me is to come back to the pitch and for us to start winning," he added.

The Norwegian forward is enthusiastic about continuing his journey with Wolves and aims to make this season better than the last. He appreciates the support from fans and teammates and is committed to achieving success with them. "I love all my friends and team-mates; the fans are amazing," he mentioned.

Wolves' decision to secure both Strand Larsen and Pereira reflects their confidence in building a stable future despite early setbacks this season. With key players like Strand Larsen committed long-term, they aim to turn around their fortunes soon.

This strategic move by Wolves highlights their intent to maintain stability within the squad while addressing current challenges on the pitch. As Strand Larsen prepares for his return, both he and the club are focused on improving results and climbing up the league table.