Football
Jorginho to Juve? Any player would like to play for Serie A champions – agent

By Sacha Pisani

London, May 21: Jorginho's agent Joao Santos insisted Juventus have not asked about the Chelsea star, though he admitted any player would like to play for the Serie A champions.

Juve are reportedly interested in reuniting head coach Maurizio Sarri with midfielder Jorginho in Turin - the pair having worked together at Chelsea and Napoli.

Jorginho has emerged as a possible replacement for Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked to LaLiga champions Barcelona and Ligue 1 holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked about Jorginho's future and Juve's reported interested, Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Juventus are one of the top teams in Europe and any player would like to play for them.

"I haven't heard from [sporting director Fabio] Paratici, he hasn't called me. Jorginho has three years left on his contract with Chelsea, he's doing well in London.

"I read about the links with Juve through newspapers and various outlets."

I missed being on the pitch 🙌🏻 #love #football #J5 @chelseafc

Santos added: "I repeat, Juventus are one of the top clubs in football."

Jorginho followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 before the Italian coach returned to Italy via Juve the following season.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting football, Jorginho had scored four goals and supplied two assists for Chelsea in the Premier League.

In total, Jorginho had scored seven goals across all competitions in 2019-20.

Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
