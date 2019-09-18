Football
Jose Mourinho and Samuel Eto’o launch LiveScore

From left, Javier Tebas, Samuel Etoo and Jose Mourinho
From left, Javier Tebas, Samuel Eto'o and Jose Mourinho

Bengaluru, September 18: At an exclusive launch event in Madrid for LiveScore and La Liga's three-year global partnership, former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho discussed the need for speed and innovation in football alongside ex-FC Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o and La Liga President Javier Tebas.

The new venture provides La Liga's TV audiences with unique immersive coverage through the positioning and syncing of 38 individual 4K cameras. La Liga was the first football league in the world to use this technology, which is currently available in eight Spanish stadiums.

Talking about the initiative, Mourinho said, "It's important football continues to innovate and embrace technologies that can develop the game for clubs and leagues but, and I say this after my first summer as a fan, that the emotion remains in football. LiveScore's partnership with LaLiga most definitely puts the fan first."

LiveScore is a leading sports media company with headquarters in Gibraltar, London and Prague. It has an audience of more than 50 million monthly active users in territories across Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America and Oceania. With a dedicated website and native applications on iOS and Android, LiveScore gives users real-time updates, fixtures, results, scores, stats and news.

Mourinho set to return

With Mourinho eager to return to the dugout soon, the Portuguese manager also spoke about his time in La Liga before touching on his own plans as he prepares for his return to football.

"The most important thing for me is that my next role is with an elite club that has an ambition which challenges and excites me. I miss coaching a lot, but I won't return to working just for the sake of coaching again."

Tebas praise

Tebas spoke of his fondness for Mourinho stating, "He is an asset for football and we would be delighted to have him back in our league.

Tebas also explained how the partnership is further evidence of the league's drive to introduce the right technologies to improve fans' matchday experience both inside the stadium and at home.

Eto'o's belief

The discussion comes at an exciting moment for technology in football as the Premier League became the latest competition to introduce Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR), after its introduction to La Liga in the 2018/19 season.

Mourinho believes that this is a positive move for the sport, echoing Eto'o's belief that it will lead to a ‘cleaner football':

Natural fit

With its core pillars of speed, simplicity and reliability, LiveScore has been at the forefront of the drive to use technology to enhance the experience of fans across multiple sports, and football in particular.

The partnership between LiveScore and La Liga focuses on innovation as a means of improving the fan experience and Tebas opined that the partnership is a natural fit.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
