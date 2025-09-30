Football Jose Mourinho Discusses His Return To Chelsea Ahead Of Benfica's Champions League Match Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge with Benfica for a Champions League match against Chelsea. He reflects on his past successes and the current challenges facing both teams. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Jose Mourinho, ahead of Benfica's Champions League match against Chelsea, clarified he no longer identifies with the Blues. Despite his successful history with Chelsea, where he secured eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles, Mourinho now focuses on his current role. He was recently dismissed from Fenerbahce after failing to qualify for the Champions League but returned to Benfica following Bruno Lage's departure.

Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge marks his first visit since November 2020 when he managed Tottenham. His record against Chelsea has been challenging; he has not won any of his last six away games at Stamford Bridge across all competitions. His overall record against Chelsea stands at four wins in 14 matches, with the last victory occurring in February 2018 while managing Manchester United.

The upcoming match presents a tough challenge for Mourinho as Benfica faces Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Newcastle in their Champions League group. "I am feeling home," Mourinho stated. "I have already played here with Spurs, Manchester United and Inter. But I am not a blue now. I am red. And I want to win." He emphasised the need for a strong defensive strategy to secure points against Chelsea.

Chelsea's recent form under Enzo Maresca has seen them regain some success, winning the Conference League and Club World Cup last season. Mourinho acknowledged this resurgence: "Even from the outside myself, I wondered about Chelsea's identity as a club, but the last season put things back on track." He praised Maresca for aligning with the club's philosophy and restoring confidence among supporters.

Since Mourinho's departure in 2015 after his second stint, Chelsea experienced fluctuations in success and management changes. The Blues have had eight different permanent managers and won four major titles since then. However, Mourinho believes that Maresca has brought stability and optimism back to Stamford Bridge.

Despite acknowledging Chelsea's progress, Mourinho remains focused on Benfica's objectives in the Champions League. "Our tactical approach is to try and win the game," he said. "We have Chelsea, Real Madrid and Newcastle in this competition. All these games are hard." The Portuguese manager aims to guide Benfica through a challenging group stage.

Chelsea holds an impressive record against Benfica, having won all four competitive meetings between them with an aggregate score of 9-3. This history adds another layer of difficulty for Mourinho as he prepares his team for Tuesday’s encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho remains committed to achieving success with Benfica despite facing formidable opponents like Chelsea. His focus is on navigating through a tough Champions League group while acknowledging the challenges posed by his former club’s recent resurgence under Maresca’s leadership.