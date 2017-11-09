Jose Mourinho and Marouane Fellaini meet to discuss future

Manchester, November 9: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Marouane Fellaini that he wants him to stay at the club after holding a meeting with the midfielder on his future.
The Belgian is out of contract at the end of the season and has attracted interest from clubs in China and Turkey but Mourinho wants the Belgian to stay at the club.
The 29-year-old is now a senior member of the squad but is one of the lowest paid members of that group on a wage of £80,000-a-week.
Fellaini is aware that his next contract is likely to be his last big one in football and is negotiations have been tough with the Red Devils.
Mourinho dismissed interest from Galatasaray in the summer, suggesting it would be easier for them to hire him as manager than to buy Fellaini.
However, there’s been very little progress since on a new deal and Mourinho has held a meeting with Fellaini to tell him how badly he wants him to stay at the club and sign a contract.
The 29-year-old has been more of a squad player for Manchester United since Jose Mourinho took over and has started most games from the bench.
Since his move to Manchester United when David Moyes was in charge of the club, he was regarded as a flop but Mourinho’s arrival changed the scenario to some extent.
The height and physical presence of the Belgian has proved to be an asset for the Red Devils as Mourinho used him as an impact sub in most games.
Reports claim that if Fellaini does not show encouraging signs in the negotiations, the club will look to sell him in the January transfer window.
Mourinho’s been told he must sell before he can buy in January and, though he wants to keep Fellaini, the Belgian could fetch around £18million in the transfer market.