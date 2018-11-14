Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mourinho is better than Guardiola – Maradona

By Opta
Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola on the touchline
Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola on the touchline

Madrid, November 14: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a better manager than Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola, according to Diego Maradona.

Guardiola led City to the Premier League title last season and has his team flying again this campaign, while Mourinho's United are struggling, beaten in the derby on Sunday (November 11).

However, Maradona feels former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter boss Mourinho is the world's best coach.

"For me yes, Mou is the best," he told Marca.

"I would give Pep the merit of taking advantage of the launch that Johan Cruyff gave him.

"I have said on more than one occasion that tiki-taka was not invented by Guardiola. It was 'Flaco' Cruyff.

"At the moment Pep is able to choose any player in the world that he wants. That way tiki-taka is easier."

Maradona, now in charge of Mexican second-tier side Dorados, said he still had room to improve as a coach.

Asked if he would be interested in coaching in Spain, the 1986 World Cup winner said only a "long-term project" would interest him, but first he wants to go to Manchester to learn from Mourinho.

"Myself as a coach I need to learn a lot and for that reason I think I will go to Manchester and Mourinho to ask him a lot of things," the Argentina great said.

"Because he is the best without doubt."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue