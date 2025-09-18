Jose Mourinho Set To Return To Management As Benfica Confirms Negotiations For Head Coach Role

Football Jose Mourinho returns to Benfica - The former Chelsea, Real Madrid manager's Career at a Glance
Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 20:19 [IST]

Portuguese football legend Jose Mourinho has officially been confirmed as the new head coach of Benfica, marking a significant and symbolic homecoming in his illustrious managerial career.

The announcement came as Benfica confirmed ongoing negotiations with Mourinho, with the deal expected to be finalized soon. Mourinho, now 62, returns to Benfica nearly 25 years after his brief but impactful first spell as the club's head coach in 2000.

Mourinho's initial tenure at Benfica lasted just 11 games but was notable for taking charge during a club crisis, with the team fatigued from a title drought and deep financial troubles. Although his stint was short, it set the foundation for what would become one of the most successful managerial careers in football history. Since that time, Mourinho has become one of the most decorated and recognized managers worldwide, known for his tactical acumen and ability to transform teams.

Jose Mourinho's Club Managerial Career Highlights

Benfica (2000): Mourinho's managerial debut, where he took charge for a brief spell at age 37 before moving to União de Leiria.

União de Leiria (2001-2002): Gained attention for his impressive work with the club, leading to a move to Porto.

FC Porto (2002-2004): Achieved major success with back-to-back Primeira Liga titles, the Taça de Portugal, the UEFA Cup in 2003, and the UEFA Champions League in 2004, breaking through on the European stage.

Chelsea (2004-2007, 2013-2015): Famous for declaring himself "The Special One," Mourinho won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and two League Cups in his first spell. His second tenure brought another league title and League Cup.

Inter Milan (2008-2010): Delivered an unprecedented treble, winning Serie A, Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Champions League in 2010, cementing his legacy in Italy.

Real Madrid (2010-2013): Claimed La Liga with record points and wins in the 2011-12 season, breaking several domestic records.

Manchester United (2016-2018): Won the UEFA Europa League and League Cup, though his tenure ended after conflicts and performance issues.

Tottenham Hotspur (2019-2021): Had mixed results, with a notable Cup final appearance but departed without trophies.

AS Roma (2021-2024): Won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022, Roma's first European title, making Mourinho the first coach to win major UEFA titles with four different clubs.

Fenerbahçe (2024-2025): Most recent role before Benfica, finishing second in the Turkish league but was sacked after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Benfica (2025-Present): Returning to Benfica under a two-year contract until June 2027, Mourinho takes over the reins following the dismissal of Bruno Lage. His appointment is seen as a full-circle moment, as Benfica faces key fixtures against several of Mourinho's former clubs, including Chelsea, Real Madrid, and FC Porto, in the Champions League and Portuguese league.