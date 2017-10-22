Jose Mourinho slams his players after loss

Bengaluru, October 22: Manchester United’s unbeaten start to the season was brought to an unexpected end when David Wagner’s Huddersfield Town beat the Red Devils 2-1 at the Kirklees Stadium on Saturday (October 21).
Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre scored for the home side while youngster Marcus Rashford scored a late goal for United that would be seen as just a consolation.
After the game, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was extremely critical about the attitude of his players claiming that it was worse than a friendly game.
"When you lose a match because of attitude, that is really bad," said former Chelsea manager Mourinho.
The Red Devils had kept seven clean sheets in their previous eight league games, but mistakes from Juan Mata and Victor Lindelof in the space of five first-half minutes were punished with goals by Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre.
Despite almost 80% possession to their name, United could only manage three shots on target.
"I don't even remember a friendly match when our attitude was so poor," said Mourinho. "We could have a second goal and a draw but it would have been undeserved.
"I was a Manchester United supporter, I would be really disappointed because you can accept losing because the opponent had more quality, but not because the opponent had more attitude."
Speaking immediately after the game, Mourinho said he would not publicly criticise his players.
"I will analyse the game and, if I need to, I will criticise them," he said.
When asked about the errors of Lindelof and Mata, the Portuguese said it would be "unfair to point fingers at players for individual mistakes".
At the same time, United's Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera gave television interviews and said that Huddersfield were "more passionate than us, more aggressive.”
"We lost almost every ball," Herrera said. "That cannot happen in the Premier League.
"When you play against a team that normally you are better than, you have to match their aggression and passion. We didn't do that. It cannot happen again."
Later, speaking to journalists in a news conference, Mourinho said: "I heard Herrera in his flash interview saying the attitude and desire was poor.
"Oh my God, when a player says that and feels that, I think they should all go to the press conference and explain why. Of course, it concerns me."