Jose Mourinho urges Ashley Young to cut short his holiday

London, July 27: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has urged England World Cupper Ashley Young to cut short his holiday following the Premier League giant's problem at right-back.
Young played an important role in guiding England at the World Cup semi-final and he's currently on a three-week-holiday.
With both the right-back options i.e. Valencia and new signing Dalot are facing injury concerns while Darmian is set to leave the club, United at present is short of options in the right-fullback area ahead of their opening game against Leicester. Their Premier League season opener is only two weeks away.
Valencia suffered an injury in United's pre-season training and could, reportedly, miss football up to three weeks. While new signing Dalot is expected to be available from September for he too is nursing an injury.
Darmian, on the other hand, is a subject of transfer speculation which has linked him over a move to Italy with Napoli, Inter and Juventus.
Amidst this crisis, Mourinho has sent an SOS to Young urging him to cut short his holiday and train with the team early so that he can grab the opportunity to be a starter in the first game week.
Mourinho said: "Ashley Young is a possibility to play at right-back.
“He is on holiday and I don't know if he fancies being back before that to put himself available for the team - or if he prefers to stay on holiday."
However, Mourinho has also hinted that Sweden's World Cup hero, defender Victor Lindelof could also be deployed as the right-back option.
"Victor is a possibility, he is not a right-back but is a possibility. He starts training next Monday. I will send people to Manchester to train with Victor. It makes no sense for him to come to the U.S."
Meanwhile, Mourinho has almost confirmed that United are all set to cut ties with Darmian who arrived at the side in 2014.
The Italian played a full-match in Man United's pre-season friendly against Milan being the captain of the squad. The 28-year-old also scored in a vital penalty-shootout which ultimately United won.
But Mourinho later suggested that the Italian is set to leave the side and he gave the armband to respect the player. However, no fee regarding the transfer has been accepted yet.
He added: "Darmian is a fantastic guy and a tremendous pro.
“He's the kind of guy who is always ready to give what he has, and for him to play against his childhood club and be captain has a nice meaning.
"But he wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave if the right offer arrives you have to be human and let the player follow his instincts, but not at any price.
"Until now the offers we have got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted."