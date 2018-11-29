Jose Mourinho wants Brazilian centre-back as Koulibaly alternative

Bengaluru, Nov 29: Porto's Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao is the latest name to be linked with Manchester United over the January transfer window as Red Devils' search for a new defender continues.
The Red Devils are searching for a defender since Summer and were linked to various names, including the likes of Jerome Boateng, Toby Alderweireld and Diego Godin. With United management reported to be targeting players who could offer a resale value, it washed away Mourinho's attempts to sign any of them.
However, with United suffering defensive fragilities at the moment with only two clean sheets in the league out of 14 games, the English giants have are once again gathering up the pace to strengthen their squad. However, their motto is to land emerging talents rather than an experienced name.
Mourinho, however, reportedly has been pressuring the club to move for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly in the winter transfer window. With the defender reportedly rated around £100 million, it has led Mourinho to examine younger options. Apparently, Militao, a versatile defender, who can play as a centre-back is equally capable of playing in the defensive midfield and right-back role.
Éder Militão’s transition to Europe couldn’t have gone any better, a key player in Porto’s side. Has the potential to develop into one of the best defenders on the planet, was wanted by Pep earlier this year.— Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) November 6, 2018
The 20-year-old defender has been a promising name in the Brazilian league over the last couple of years and joined Porto from Brazilian side Sao Paulo for £4million this Summer. Since the first day, he has made an impact in the Portuguese top flight and the UEFA Champions League.
He has made 13 appearances for Porto this season being a regular starter and is rapidly establishing himself in FC Porto team that leads both the Primeira Liga and Champions League Group D.
v
Porto deservedly win Group D with a quick post-interval double in Éder Militão's headed first goal for the club and Corona's cool finish. Schalke briefly had hope after Bentaleb's converted penalty, but Marega capitalised as they went for broke, finally beating Fährmann. #FCPS04 pic.twitter.com/I5G0V5JGUA— Football 24/7 (@foetball247) November 29, 2018
The young defender, however, would not come cheap after joining the side just six months back. The Portuguese giants will certainly try to take advantage of the situation and even could ask money 10 times as much as they spent on him.
Landing Miliato in January would potentially be a fine building block for United however it remains a big question if he could immediately solve the defensive crisis Mourinho facing.