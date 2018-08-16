Juan Mata could be set for emotional return to Valencia

Bengaluru, August 16: Manchester United star midfielder Juan Mata could be set for an emotional return to his former side Valencia next summer.
The 30-year-old has less than 12-months left on his contract at Old Trafford and the La Liga side want him back at the club.
The World Cup winner with Spain has only held initial talks with the Red Devils over an extension. And he is now wanted by the Spanish club, but only if he is available on a free transfer next summer.
Mata earns around £130,000-a-week, which Valencia would struggle to pay anywhere near if they had to fork-out a transfer fee.
A United source said as per The Sun: "It is well known Juan is wanted by Valencia. There is a strong connection between the two.
"His deal is up next summer and it looks likely he'll leave unless something changes soon.
"We know Juan's motives are not related to money and there's a very strong emotional attachment to take into account."
Mata spent four-years at Valencia, where he made more than 125 La Liga appearances.
Meanwhile, Ander Herrera has hinted he is ready to commit his long-term future to the Red Devils even though i seems that he will not get regular plying time.
The 29-year-old is also out of contract next summer, with extension discussions only just beginning.
He said:“First of all, it makes me feel very proud, because when you play for Manchester United, you have to deserve, every season, to keep playing for the club,” said Herrera, who turns 29 today (Tuesday).
“I think the manager is very happy with me, the fans are very happy with me, so that makes me really proud.
"All the memories I have are amazing. I’ve been able to win trophies for the club.
"I have been able to play more than 160 games right now, so what I have in my mind is to go for the 200 games and keep adding games for the club and for myself.
"The way the club treats me is perfect."