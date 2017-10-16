Juan Mata, United enthrall Mumbai kids

Bengaluru, October 16: For the 14 youngsters from Mumbai, the evening was just immense. They spent time in the premises of their team - Manchester United. And they got a chance to interact with Juan Mata, the United star.
The kids, aged between 11 and 14, visited United as part of the unveiling of a photography exhibition at the National Football Museum Hall of Fame in Manchester.
The kids were drafted from the OSCAR Foundation, Mumbai, and they were accompanied by coach Maruti Chauhan and founder Ashok Rathod during the trip.
The pictures were taken by Mata and his girlfriend Evelina.
The children are in the UK for 15 days on a football, education and cultural tour.
Ahead of their visit to Manchester, a volunteer from England spent three months in Mumbai teaching them English and Mata, who was in Mumbai, attended one of the lessons.
Following his visit to Mumbai, Mata launched the new global initiative Common Goal which aims to convince players to donate one per cent of their salary to Football For Good charities such as the OSCAR Foundation.
"The OSCAR Foundation is one of the members of the Common Goal world and it's nice to see the work that they do and the real impact of football in many countries, especially in India. For them to come to England and have the chance to visit Old Trafford, I know it's an unforgettable experience for them and I'm really pleased to see them so happy," said Mata.
Juan's photography exhibition, the opening of which was also attended by teammate Ander Herrera and former Red player Morgan Schneiderlin, will be on show for the next four weeks.