Julian Draxler keen to stay on at PSG

Paris, November 16: As per reports in France, Paris Saint-Germain star winger Julian Draxler is set to commit his long-term future to the French giants amid transfer speculations linking him to Arsenal, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
The German joined PSG in January and has done a good job since then but has been linked with an exit often after PSG signed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer. However, it is now believed that PSG want to keep the German midfielder for the long term as well.
Draxler has made it known that he wants to stay at Parc des Princes and is not looking to move anytime soon.
Draxler told reporters: "I am not thinking about leaving the club in winter or summer.
"I am in mid-season with PSG now and I am focused on the high aims we have."
German giants Bayern Munich have also been in hot pursuit of the 24-year-old, but his focus is on the Ligue 1 leaders.
He said: "It is not a relevant moment now to think about my future. But, of course, the Bundesliga is always interesting."
Since the high-profile signings of world-record signing Neymar, and wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe, Draxler has found it harder and harder to get into the team.
While Arsenal would provide more opportunity for first-team football, the German isn't interested for now. The Gunners were looking to sign him to replace Alexis Sanchez who is certain to leave next summer on a free transfer.
Meanwhile, Draxler has defended Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar and his privileged position after recent speculation over the Brazil international's happiness at Parc des Princes.
Draxler stated that "the tension surrounding Neymar has been created by everything that has been said from the outside."
"There was the story of the penalty with Edinson, which was settled after one or two days," Draxler added. "However, everybody else kept talking about it for four or five weeks afterwards.
"I believe that this is part and parcel of life as a superstar like Neymar. A lot of incorrect things are said about him. He is a young man, full of respect, who knows how important he is to the team.
"It is for this reason that he gets a few privileges. Perhaps he also demanded them, I do not know. However, a player like him has the right to do that. The other players are not jealous or angry about this."