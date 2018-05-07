Football

Klopp praying for Ferguson's recovery

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Alex Ferguson is in his prayers

London, May 7; Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Alex Ferguson is in his prayers after the Manchester United legend underwent emergency surgery following a brain haemorrhage.

United announced on Saturday that Ferguson had undergone a successful operation, but there has been no further update on the 76-year-old's well-being.

And, speaking after Liverpool's defeat to Chelsea, Klopp put club rivalries aside to join his managerial counterparts in wishing Ferguson well.

"I met Sir Alex after the first leg against Roma, he was there with Gerard Houllier," Klopp said.

"I had a few words with them. When I heard it on the way to London I couldn't believe it. He was last night and will be 100 per cent in my prayers.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him again."

