Klopp expecting 'intense' second leg against Porto

By Opta
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool, April 10: Jurgen Klopp is expecting an "intense" game in Portugal next week after Liverpool edged to a 2-0 win over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday (April 9).

The Reds were not at their best against the Portuguese champions at Anfield but first-half strikes from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino were enough to give them a healthy lead ahead of next Wednesday's return fixture.

Moussa Marega missed a number of clear openings for Sergio Conceicao's side and Klopp knows his side will be in for a tough game next week.

"We are happy, it is the first leg and it will be an intense second game," he told BT Sport. "We scored two goals and controlled the ball most of the time.

"We gave a few too many set pieces away. I think Porto score about 40 per cent of their goals from set pieces. We also saw one or two counter attacks, but the rest of the game we played really well.

"We lost a little bit of direction in the second half, but there's nothing to criticise. Two-nil is a very, very good result.

"We knew we had to play the second game and we cannot decide the tie tonight, so now we have to go there and fight again."

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
