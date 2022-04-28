Jurgen Klopp signs two-year Liverpool extension

London, April 28: Jurgen Klopp has signed an extension to his Liverpool contract that will keep him with the Reds until 2026.
Klopp's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, and the German appeared to suggest on occasion that he intended to step away from the game for a break at the end of that contract.
However, nearing the end of a season in which Liverpool may still win an unprecedented quadruple, Klopp has decided to extend his stay on Merseyside, adding an extra two years to his deal.
The Reds have already secured the EFL Cup this season, while they will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, have a 2-0 advantage in their Champions League semi-final against Villarreal and sit just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title with five games remaining.
Klopp's two assistant managers, Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, have also inked new deals.