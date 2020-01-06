Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Klopp praises Minamino's 'outstanding' Liverpool debut

By Dejan Kalinic
Takumi Minamino
Takumi Minamino's first appearance for Liverpool pleased manager Jurgen Klopp.

London, January 6: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Takumi Minamino's "outstanding" debut for the club in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday.

A January arrival from Salzburg, Minamino started for a youthful Liverpool in the victory at Anfield.

Klopp liked what he saw from the 24-year-old Japan international as Curtis Jones' 71st-minute stunner put the European champions into the fourth round.

Jones stunner sees young Reds past rivals

"Super. Outstanding. Exactly the player we wanted, exactly the player we wished for," he told a news conference.

"In your first game in a team that you don't know, if it's a settled team it's already difficult, this team we threw on the pitch with more or less two sessions together and then showing this kind of game understanding, [his] football skills are exceptional, attitude is outstanding, leading the chasing pack so often in different situations.

"It was a nice add on to have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back because he looked pretty lively when he came on, trains only two days now and that's why he didn't start.

"But yeah it was super."

Liverpool, who are 13 points clear at the top, are next in action with a trip to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

More TAKUMI MINAMINO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 279 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue