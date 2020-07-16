Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Klopp unfazed about Liverpool being denied points record

By Dejan Kalinic

London, July 16: Jurgen Klopp insisted he was unfazed about Liverpool's chances of reaching 100 points in the Premier League being ended by Arsenal.

Liverpool fell to a 2-1 loss at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday (July 15), and the champions can get to a maximum of 99 points this season.

But Klopp said there was no sense of disappointment about not being able to get to 100 points, a record set by Manchester City in 2017-18.

"No, not yet at least, I don't know if it comes," the Liverpool manager told a news conference.

"But it's just I want the points we can get and we will see what it is at the end of the season.

"I cannot make any negative of something really positive, becoming champion, having so early in the season 93 points, I'm not the type of person who makes something negative of it because we cannot get the 100 or two points anymore.

"We get the points we deserve and we will see how many that will be. In the moment it's 93, two games to go, very difficult games, but two games to go and these boys played an exceptional season and nobody can take that away from them.

"But I'm not happy about the game, I'm the opposite, I'm disappointed, angry about a few things, but the game, the game was good and the attitude is good, but we took a break and that's not good and that's why we lost the game."

Liverpool led against Arsenal through Sadio Mane, only for mistakes from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to see Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson score in the hosts' victory.

Klopp, whose team entertain Chelsea on July 22, said they were rare mistakes by two of his stars.

"Somebody is surprised that these boys are human beings, I'm not," he said.

"I see them every day, from time to time they are not perfect, but not really often. That's how it is."

More JURGEN KLOPP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue