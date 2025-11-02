Moises Caicedo Recognised As One Of The Best Defensive Midfielders In The World By Enzo Maresca

Football Juventus Triumphs 2-1 Against Cremonese In Luciano Spalletti's First Match In his debut match, Luciano Spalletti guided Juventus to a 2-1 victory over Cremonese. Goals from Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso secured the win, despite Jamie Vardy's late consolation for the hosts. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus began their campaign under Luciano Spalletti with a 2-1 victory over Cremonese at Stadio Giovanni Zini. Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso scored, securing consecutive wins for the Bianconeri after a five-match winless streak. Kostic opened the scoring just two minutes into the game, capitalising on a loose ball in the box to beat goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Kostic's goal was significant, marking the second-fastest away goal by a Juventus player in Serie A since 2004-05. Only Nicola Legrottaglie's goal against Atalanta in April 2008 was quicker. This early strike set the tone for Juventus, who looked to build on their advantage throughout the match.

Despite conceding early, Cremonese's goalkeeper Emil Audero made crucial saves later in the first half. He denied efforts from Dusan Vlahovic and Manuel Locatelli, keeping his team in contention. However, Juventus extended their lead midway through the second half when Cambiaso scored after Francisco Conceicao's deflected cross fell perfectly for him.

Jamie Vardy managed to reduce the deficit seven minutes before full-time. He broke through Juventus' defence and finished past Michele Di Gregorio. Despite this late effort, it was merely a consolation as Juventus held on to secure victory.

Cambiaso's Impressive Record

Cambiaso's contribution was notable not only for securing the win but also for his personal record. Born in 2000, he has become the youngest defender to score at least five goals and provide five assists over three Serie A seasons. His performance highlights his growing influence on the field.

This victory marked a positive start for Spalletti, who took over from Igor Tudor earlier in the week. The result provided a much-needed boost for Juventus as they aim to regain form and consistency in their upcoming matches.