Juventus 0-2 Barcelona: Dembele and Messi decide battle of Group G titans

By Guy Atkinson
Ousmane Dembele
Alvaro Morata had three efforts ruled out for off-side as Juventus lost at home to Barcelona.

Barcelona, October 29: Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi were on target as Barcelona defeated 10-man Juventus 2-0 in their Champions League Group G clash at the Allianz Stadium.

Playing for the first time since Josep Maria Bartomeu announced on Tuesday he and the club's board of directors are resigning, Barca started sharply and went ahead inside 15 minutes thanks to Dembele's second goal of the season.

Juve - once again without the self-isolating Cristiano Ronaldo - were largely second best to Ronald Koeman's side throughout but will feel hard done by after Alvaro Morata had three efforts ruled out for offside.

1
2170480

Merih Demiral was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card in the 85th minute before Messi compounded Juve's misery with a cool penalty in stoppage time.

Story first published: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
