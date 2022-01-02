Juventus captain Chiellini tests positive for coronavirus

Turin, Jan 2: Juventus face being without captain Giorgio Chiellini on their return to Serie A action next week after the defender tested positive for coronavirus.
Chiellini has featured in 11 of Juve's 25 matches this season in all competitions and was in contention to start Thursday's clash with third-placed Napoli.
However, the 37-year-old returned a positive COVID-19 test at Juve's training ground on Saturday and will now serve a period of self-isolation.
Italy international Chiellini, who is fully vaccinated, had already recently spent a period in quarantine due to being in close contact with someone who had contracted the virus.
He is the third Juventus player after Arthur and Carlo Pinsoglio to test positive upon their return to training this week.
A statement on Juve's official website read: "During today's screening procedures for the resumption of competitive activity, Giorgio Chiellini tested positive for COVID-19.
"The player is already observing the foreseen measures and has been placed in isolation, in compliance with the health protocol in force."
Napoli also face being without players for the showdown at the Allianz Stadium as Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz have recently tested positive.
After their meeting with Napoli, fifth-placed Juve – who have won four and drawn one of their last five league games – face Roma in Serie A and Inter in the Supercoppa Italiana.