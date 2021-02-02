Juventus defender Rugani joins Cagliari on loan

Turin, February 2: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has joined Cagliari on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
Rugani spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Ligue 1 outfit Rennes but he made just two appearances.
The 26-year-old has appeared 101 times across all competitions for the Bianconeri, winning the Italian title five times and the Coppa Italia on three occasions.
He has made seven appearances for Italy, the last of which came in a friendly against Netherlands in June 2018.
