Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juventus demand £51million for Man United target Joao Cancelo

By
Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo
Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo

Bengaluru, May 14: Italian Serie A champions Juventus have allegedly told Manchester United they will not sell Joao Cancelo for anything less than £51million.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning a major overhaul of his squad at Old Trafford after a miserable campaign ended by missing out on a top four spot.

Especially in the final two games of the season, they dropped points against two relegated sides Huddersfield and Cardiff City which added futher woe to their already terrible campaign.

Defence is believed to be one of the major areas the Norwegian plans to improve this summer. And he has identified Portugal full-back Cancelo, 24, as a top target.

But he will have to cough up a hefty fee for the Portuguese international, according to reports in Portugal.

They claim Juventus are ready to do business, but only if they receive £50m-plus for the versatile former Benfica ace.

The Red Devils were believed to be readying a £42m bid earlier in the week to try and tempt the Serie A champions to part with the defender.

The reports later claimed that the fallen Premier League giants were looking at other ways to try and broker a deal.

And they were hoping to use Italian Matteo Darmian as bait in exchange to try and lower Juventus’ asking price.

But now it seems the Old Lady have no interest in that and will only do business for the lump sum.

Cancelo, who only joined Juventus from Valencia a year ago, is said to be unsettled in Turin under boss Max Allegri and is looking to depart.

And the improving performances of fellow full-backs Leonardo Spinazzola and Mattia De Sciglio have now persuaded the Serie A outfit to let him go if they receive a good fee for him.

Cancelo is a very attacking-mined fullback which most managers love these days but he will need to improve his defensive duty if he has to strengthen the leaky Manchester United defence.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 0 CHV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue