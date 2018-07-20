Juventus go eco-friendly, release new kit made of ocean waste

Kolkata, July 20: While the world is battling with the repercussions of excessive use of plastics and non-biodegradable waste, Serie A champions Juventus have taken a small step towards a sustainable future.
The Bianconeri recently launched their third kit for the upcoming season made completely from plastic waste recycled from garbage from the ocean.
The kit is predominantly grey in color, with yellow strips running down the sides and featuring the new Juventus logo along with Adidas and Jeep coloured in yellow.
The kit was produced by Adidas in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, a company with the aim of reducing pollution and the amount of plastic waste in the sea by redesigning sportswear using innovative materials.
The new Adidas Juventus 2018-2019 third kit. (July 18)— JuPorn™ (@jup1897) July 12, 2018
📸 @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/8ryGBenGm6
Adidas designer Francesca Venturini, who created the dark grey shirt in partnership with Parley for the Oceans, said the jersey has "eco-innovation and longevity at its very heart".
As the Italian club explained on their website, it "combines modern lines and colours with cutting edge technology, with an innovative glance at the environment."
The textile used to create the shirts -- Parley Ocean Plastic -- is recovered from the oceans.
Incidentally, Cristiano Ronaldo will don the plastic jersey for a second time with a different club. Real Madrid, who are also sponsored by Adidas, had a one-off jersey in the 2016-17 campaign made from recycled plastic. The jersey too was in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans.
Although the kit is sustainable and eco-friendly, it has faced some criticism on the performance compared to the normal jersey. The sweat absorbing capacity is reportedly lesser than that of normal ones.
Nevertheless, Juventus join the list of high-profile clubs to take this eco-friendly step. Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have gone for this alternative earlier, all of whom are sponsored by Adidas.
