Juventus-Inter among five Serie A games postponed amid coronavirus fears

By Ben Spratt
Allianz Stadium
Initially set to be played behind closed doors, Juventus versus Inter is among five Serie A fixtures to have been postponed.

Turin, February 29: Juventus' derby d'Italia against Inter is among five Series A fixtures to be postponed this weekend due to ongoing fears over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy.

The matches were initially due to be played behind closed doors, as was the case with Inter's Europa League victory over Ludogorets at San Siro on Thursday.

But Lega Serie A revealed on Saturday that the clash in Turin, along with Milan v Genoa, Parma against SPAL and Sassuolo versus Brescia would not go ahead on Sunday.

Juventus-Inter among games to be played behind closed doors

Udinese's encounter with Fiorentina on Saturday has also been called off.

The matches will instead be played on May 13, with the Coppa Italia final pushed back a week to May 20.

Half Time: EIB 1 - 0 LUD
Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
