Juventus 3-2 Inter: Cuadrado scores twice as Bianconeri keep top-four hopes alive

By Guy Atkinson
Juan Cuadrado
Juan Cuadrado scored twice as Juventus beat Inter at the Allianz Stadium to move up to fourth in Serie A.

Turin, May 15: Juventus kept alive their Champions League qualification hopes with a dramatic 3-2 win over Serie A champions Inter in the Derby d'Italia on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo tapped home after his initial penalty was saved to put Juve ahead midway through the first half, but Romelu Lukaku drew Antonio Conte's side level soon after with a penalty of his own.

A Giorgio Chiellini own goal seven minutes from full-time cancelled out Juan Cuadrado's earlier strike, but the Colombia international sealed a vital three points for Juve – who had Rodrigo Bentancur dismissed early in the second half – in the 88th minute, powering home from the penalty spot after he had been brought down by Ivan Perisic, whose team-mate Marcelo Brozovic was sent off in stoppage time.

The result moved Andrea Pirlo's side into the top four of Serie A.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

However, they could be usurped ahead of next weekend's final matchday if Napoli overcome Fiorentina on Sunday.

Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 23:40 [IST]
