Juventus leading the race to sign Danny Rose this summer

By
Bengaluru, July 24: Juventus are leading the race for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, with PSG also interested in the player.

Rose has been told he’s surplus to requirements at Spurs and was deliberately left behind in England before Spurs' pre-season squad to tour Asia to enable him to find another club, like Kieran Trippier who secured a £20m move to Atletico Madrid this month.

Rose has been a hit and miss for the North London side for the last couple of years and has been linked with an exit in each of the last two seasons. He almost came close to joining for Manchester United in last two years but a deal could not be agreed.

Ben Davies put pressure on his shoulder in recent times and often made him sit on the bench. But the left-back looked to be coming back to top form towards the end of last season.

However, it looks like Mauricio Pochettino doesn't want Rose anymore. Given the fact that the Spurs are also looking to sign Sessegnon from Fulham, it further implies that the 29-year-old is almost confirmed for sale.

Both PSG and Schalke 04 at one point was understood to be leading in the race for the former Leeds United left-back but it seems that a new contender has entered the race.

As per reports, Juventus have made a jump for the move with the Old Lady looking to please Sarri.

The former Chelsea boss is reportedly personally driving the move for the English international as he looks for a new left-back. Juventus although have Alex Sandro and have recently signed Luca Pellegrini from AS Roma but with the latter potentially looking to leave on loan, Sarri is reportedly eyeing to strengthen the squad.

The defender has two years left on his contract in north London but is free to leave this summer for a fee thought to be around £25million, which is a bargain considering the current market rates.

The move could work out well for the English international. Although he may not be a regular in the first-team set-up but playing for a perennial title challenger, domestically and globally may be appealing enough to secure the move.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
