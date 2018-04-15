Transfer news: Juventus make an offer for Manchester United's Matteo Darmian

Bengaluru, April 15: Out of favour defender Matteo Darmian has reportedly told Manchester United that he is ready to move on in the Summer with Juventus the most likely destination. Darmian joined United in 2015 under then manager Louis Van Gaal for £12.7million from Torino after a superb season with the Italian side. However, since his arrival in England, things have not gone exactly to plan for the Italy international.
The Italian made a decent start to his United career winning Club's player of the month in the first two months and started 24 league games in his first season.
However, his form started to dip from the second season and his shaky display on the field eventually made him a fringe player in the United squad.
In Jose Mourinho's two seasons at United, the 27-year-old has not got many starts and has mostly been used as a sporadic player. So far this season, he has played less than 500 minutes of first-team football, and also became the subject of harsh criticism following his poor outings.
He made his first appearance in over a month when he came on in the 2-1 win over Liverpool on March 10.
United are also reportedly in talks to sign more full-backs at the end of the season, which also indicates Darmian could fall further down the pecking order.
To get more game time under his belt, the full-back has reportedly set his sights on a return to Italy and seeing his situation, Serie A giants Juventus apparently have made an offer for the player in the upcoming summer transfer window.
And now as per rumours in England, the Italian defender has given a green signal to Juventus and informed them that he is more than happy to make the move to the Serie A side in the summer, where he could be set to replace the ageing Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah who will be out of contract in the Summer.
The fee for the player is yet to be settled by Juventus director Beppe Marotta but with Darmian only having one year left on his contract, the asking price for the player will not be high.
