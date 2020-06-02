Juventus offer Chelsea three players in Jorginho swap - Lampard’s choices?

Bengaluru, June 2: Juventus have reportedly offered Chelsea a list of three players that they’re willing to exchange to acquire the signature of Italian midfielder Jorginho this summer as Maurizio Sarri hopes to work with the midfielder for the third time at a third club.
Sarri signed him from his old club Napoli for Chelsea in 2018 for £57m. But the Italian this Summer signed to manage Juventus. Now as per the latest report, he is desperate to land the 28-year-old again. To lure him to Turin, Juventus reportedly already offered Chelsea Miralem Pjanic in exchange but the Bosnian turned down the move to Stamford Bridge.
Now as per reports, Chelsea have been offered the pick of three players in a bid for Juve to land Jorginho. The options are Brazilian winger Douglas Costa, Italian wide-man Federico Bernardeschi, and finally French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Here’s a look at the possibility of Lampard signing any of them and how it would improve the Premier League side.
Douglas Costa
Chelsea are in dire need of a winger with both Pedro and William set to leave the side after their contracts end in Summer. Costa could be a perfect replacement for them without spending a penny.
Given Costa's attacking and skilful traits, there's no doubt he would gel in well in the side. He also has spent ample time with some of the biggest clubs in the world winning numerous trophies. Hence his experience and winning mentality would also be an added bonus to the side.
But the main concern for Lampard could be Costa's age. The Brazilian has already entered into the 30s this year and with Lampard focusing to build a team with younger blood, he may pass up the opportunity.
Federico Bernardeschi
The 26-year-old is one of the most technically sound players in the side and there's no doubt he would increase the quality in the Blues squad. Bernardeschi can play in any of the wings with ease and can also slot into the number 10 or number 8 if required.
He could be a decent inclusion out in the wide for Lampard and if required in the middle as well. A move for Bernardeschi could make a lot of sense if they inevitably look to trade Jorginho.
Adrien Rabiot
The French man should not even be in the back of the mind of Lampard given Chelsea already have a plethora of midfielders in their ranks. Plus in the last couple of years, Rabiot's attitude towards his clubs has been pretty controversial.
He left PSG after a lot of altercation and reportedly also involved in a dispute with Juventus management recently regarding a pay-cut. Lampard should not look for such a face in his younger team who could disrupt the harmony of team spirit.