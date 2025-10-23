IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana should be dropped, Three Changes India must make in 3rd ODI

Football Juventus On The Right Path Despite Narrow Loss To Real Madrid In Champions League Igor Tudor asserts that Juventus is progressing despite a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid. The team created chances but struggled to convert, reflecting on their performance and upcoming matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 17:51 [IST]

Juventus manager Igor Tudor remains optimistic about his team's progress despite their recent 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid. He believes the Bianconeri deserved more from the match. Juventus entered this Champions League fixture struggling, having not won in six games, including five draws and a loss. Their last Serie A game against Como ended in a 2-0 defeat.

In their clash at Santiago Bernabeu, Juventus had several chances through Dusan Vlahovic and Lois Openda but failed to score. Jude Bellingham secured the win for Real Madrid by capitalising on Vinicius Junior's shot that hit the post in the 57th minute. This loss marks Juventus' fourth time failing to win any of their first three Champions League matches in a season, with previous instances in 1998-99, 2012-13, and 2013-14.

Tudor expressed his disappointment, stating, "The lads are disappointed because they felt that they deserved at least a goal. There are regrets, but we are on the right path." He praised his team's initial attitude and character despite Real Madrid's pressure. The only goal came from Vinicius' exceptional skill and a fortunate rebound off the post.

Juventus struggled to threaten Real Madrid significantly, recording an expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.59 compared to Madrid's 2.69. Tudor acknowledged that everyone needs to step up as leaders within the team. He noted that many new players have joined while some experienced champions have left.

Looking Ahead for Juventus

Tudor emphasised the importance of trusting this team despite its current weaknesses and strengths. He stated that comparisons with past performances are unhelpful but inevitable. Juventus will face Lazio next in Serie A at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday.

The manager remains hopeful about Juventus' direction and believes they are making progress despite recent setbacks. His focus is on building confidence within the squad as they continue their campaign in both domestic and European competitions.