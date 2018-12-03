Juventus pick Aaron Ramsey alternative from Ligue 1

Bengaluru, December 3: Juventus are reportedly set to turn their attentions to PSG contract rebel Adrien Rabiot if Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey snubs their mega-money offer.
The Italian giants have made Ramsey their number one midfield target when his contract runs out at the end of the season, but the long-term Arsenal servant is stalling on the offer.
However, the Arsenal star, 27, will be under pressure to agree terms quickly in January as Rabiot is seen as an alternative and will also be available on a free transfer come the summer.
Juventus have put together a package worth £200,000 per week over four years to take Ramsey when the Wales international’s deal at the Emirates expires in seven months’ time.
There is also interest in the Welshman from Bayern Munich, but Juve’s deal is expected to be the most lucrative.
AS Roma were also interested in him, but cannot compete financially with the offer the Italian champions have put together.
The former Cardiff star has played in all 14 Premier League games for the Gunners this season, but only started in six of those and none in the last seven.
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri reckons Ramsey will provide a big goal threat from central midfield which he has consistently has done over the years at Arsenal.
But, Rabiot is being seen as his alternative for the Allianz Stadium club even though the Frenchman is not as prolific as Ramsey in front of goal.
The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, 23, is playing regularly for the French champions although he only came on with five minutes left against Liverpool last week in the Champions League.
Four years younger than Ramsey and available at the same price, Rabiot is certainly a fine alternative to Ramsey. The Serie A giants have also been linked with a move for Mousa Dembele.
Also out of contract this summer and refusing to sign a new deal, the Spurs midfielder could provide some added strength.