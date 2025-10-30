India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal: Where to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W Telecast in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Juventus Players Urged By Vlahovic To Accept Responsibility After Tudor's Dismissal Dusan Vlahovic emphasises the need for Juventus players to accept responsibility following Igor Tudor's dismissal. He highlights the importance of collective accountability and improving performance after a challenging period for the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus' recent coaching changes have sparked discussions about accountability within the team. Dusan Vlahovic believes the players must share the blame for Igor Tudor's dismissal. Tudor was let go after an eight-game winless run, having taken over from Thiago Motta in March. Juventus, now eyeing Luciano Spalletti as their next coach, secured a 3-1 victory against Udinese under interim manager Massimo Brambilla.

Vlahovic emphasised that Juventus' players need to reflect on their roles in the club's frequent coaching changes. "We've changed three coaches in one and a half years," he stated. "We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we are doing wrong." He stressed that blaming a single individual is unfair, asserting that responsibility is collective.

The Serbian striker also highlighted the importance of consistent performance. "We needed to send a signal and we did," Vlahovic noted, referring to their recent win. However, he cautioned that without maintaining this momentum, their efforts would be meaningless. He urged his teammates to focus on actions rather than words.

Expressing gratitude towards Tudor, Vlahovic said, "I want to take this opportunity to thank coach Tudor for what he's done, for what he represents for Juventus, and to wish him the best of luck." Despite rumours linking him with a summer move away from Juve, Vlahovic remains focused on current challenges.

Vlahovic has been Juve's top scorer this season with five goals in 12 matches. His contract expires at the end of the campaign, but he remains uncertain about his future. "I don't know what might happen," he admitted. "Never say never, but I really don't know."

When asked about his plans beyond this season, Vlahovic remained non-committal. "I'm focused on the present," he said. He reiterated that discussing future moves doesn't make sense given their current situation.

As Juventus navigates these turbulent times, Vlahovic's focus remains on improving performances and securing victories. The team aims to stabilise under new leadership while addressing internal challenges head-on.