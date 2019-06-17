Juventus plot bid for Spurs star Kieran Trippier

Bengaluru, June 17: Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier has been targeted as a replacement for Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo, according to reports in Italy.
Reports in Italy claim that the Italian giants are looking at the £30million England full-back, 28, to replace Manchester City target Joao Cancelo.
The Premier League champions are keen to get their hands on £45m Cancelo to provide competition for Kyle Walker.
Trippier has three years remaining on his White Hart Lane contract and Spurs would not be interested in selling him for a low price.
He has top experience playing for England, where he scored in the World Cup semi-final, and for Spurs in the Champions League, where he helped fire them to the final.
Despite the popular perception that he had an off-form season, Trippier was a key part of Spurs' win over Ajax in the semi-finals and he was Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice right-back ahead of youngster Kyle Walker-Peters.
The north London giants signed Trippier from Burnley in 2015 for £3.5m plus add-ons and a sale at Juventus' valuation would represent a near ten-fold increase in value.
The Bury ace was crestfallen when Spurs were beaten 2-0 in the Champions League final by Liverpool.
Trippier shook hands with supporters after the defeat and stood with his head in his hands, clearly gutted his side fell at the final hurdle in Europe.
There were also reports Napoli were interested in Trippier, but joining super-club Juventus would be a victorious upgrade on their Serie A rivals.
The Old Lady have appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager as the Italian left Chelsea which was announced on Sunday.
The former Napoli boss is returning to his homeland Italy just after one season in England where he won them the Europa League as well as taking them to the final of the English League Cup only to lose to Manchester City in penalties.