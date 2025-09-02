Football Juventus Strengthens Attack By Signing Edon Zhegrova And Lois Openda For Upcoming Season Juventus has bolstered its attack with the signings of Edon Zhegrova from Lille for EUR 14.3 million and Lois Openda on loan from RB Leipzig. This move aims to enhance their performance in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Juventus have strengthened their forward line by acquiring Edon Zhegrova and Lois Openda. Zhegrova, a 26-year-old winger from Lille, was signed for €14.3 million with potential add-ons of up to €3 million. Last season, he netted eight goals and provided two assists in various competitions for the French side. He replaces Nico Gonzalez, who has moved to Atletico Madrid on loan.

Openda joins Juventus on a one-year loan from RB Leipzig, costing the Italian club €3.3 million. There is a clause that requires Juventus to purchase Openda in 2026 for €40.6 million if certain conditions are met. During his time at Leipzig, Openda scored 41 goals and made 14 assists in 93 matches across all competitions since joining them from Lens in 2023.

The Serie A season has begun positively for Juventus with consecutive victories. Dusan Vlahovic has been instrumental, scoring in both matches. Despite speculation about his departure following Jonathan David's arrival, Vlahovic remains with the team. However, Openda's inclusion might affect his standing within the squad.

Vlahovic had been expected to leave after David joined the Bianconeri, but no transfer has occurred yet for the Serbian international. His future at Juventus remains uncertain as Openda's presence could push him further down the selection order.

These strategic signings highlight Juventus' ambition to enhance their attacking capabilities this season. The club aims to maintain momentum in Serie A while preparing for future challenges with these new additions.