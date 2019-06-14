Football

Juventus to name Sarri as new coach - reports

By Pti
Maurizio Sarri

Rome, June 14: Juventus are ready to name Maurizio Sarri as their new coach on Friday after agreeing a compensation deal with Chelsea, Italian media reported.

Sky Sport Italia claimed that a sum of 3.5 million euros has been agreed with the money earmarked for the English Premier League club to use to bring former player Frank Lampard into the Stamford Bridge hot-seat from second-tier Derby County.

Sarri will be free to sign a three-year deal with Italian champions Juventus, said the reports.

Sarri has been an uncomfortable fit with fans at Stamford Bridge and despite winning the Europa League and finishing third in the Premier League, there is a perception the chain-smoking coach is unwilling to adapt tactics when things go wrong. He had been widely linked with Juventus, who are seeking a successor to Massimiliano Allegri.

Sarri succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager last summer after spending three years at Napoli.

The 60-year-old enjoyed a tremendous start at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea went unbeaten in 18 games. But Sarri endured consistent criticism from a significant portion of the club's supporters throughout the campaign and suffered heavy 4-0 and 6-0 defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Chelsea, however, reached the League Cup final, which they lost on penalties to Manchester City, before finishing the season strongly. Sarri claimed the first major trophy of his career when Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 in Baku to win the Europa League final last month.

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
