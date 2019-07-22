Juventus to sell starlet to Arsenal only if buy-back clause is inserted

Bengaluru, July 22: Premier League side Arsenal have reportedly been told by Juventus they will need to include a cheap buy-back clause in any deal to sign young promising forward Moise Kean.
The 19-year-old shot onto the scene with lot of goals in Serie A last season, scoring six goals in as many games during the spring. Despite his rapid rise, the Old Lady are ready to move him on the premise they can re-sign Kean for a bargain fee further down the line.
Reports in England claim Arsenal enquired of the striker's availability to his agent, Mino Raiola. Such a deal is of interest to the Bianconeri, who reportedly want to renew his contract, expiring next summer, and then authorise a sale.
Kean would be available for just £31.5million but Juventus are insistent on a buy-back clause worth just £36m. All being well, the club plan to return him to Turin once the clause becomes active two years after his exit.
That is of little interest to the Gunners, who want the prospect tied down for the long-term, and it is said they are happy to up their offer to £36m if the clause is binned. But super-agent Raiola is reportedly confident that several teams want to sign Kean, including Everton.
The striker made headlines while playing in Serie A last season as a continual target for despicable racial abuse.
Born in North-West Italy to Ivorian parents, Kean received support from the likes of Raheem Sterling while many were shocked when teammate Leonardo Bonucci claimed he was partly to blame for the incidents.
Arsenal have not sanctioned any deals so far this summer but they have been linked with a host of players including the likes of Everton Soares, Wilfred Zaha, Ryan Fraser and many more.
It is claimed that the Gunners are financially not in a strong position to finalise too many big deals but they are in dire need of reinforcements especially in defence and midfield.