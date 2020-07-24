Football
Juventus will improve squad as Serie A champions embrace Scudetto pressure – Paratici

By Sacha Pisani

Turin, July 24: Juventus director Fabio Paratici said the Serie A holders will improve their squad at the end of the season as the Italian giants embrace a prolonged spell of dominance.

Juve missed the chance to seal a ninth successive Scudetto after suffering a shock last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Udinese on Thursday (July 23).

Maurizio Sarri's side remain six points clear atop the table with three matches remaining, while Juve are also preparing for next month's Champions League last-16 second leg against Lyon – who edged the opening game 1-0.

As Juve stutter towards the finish line in Serie A, Paratici talked up the team's transfer plans and their stranglehold on Italy's top flight.

"Improve this team? We try to do it every year, we will try to do it again this year," Paratici told Sky Sport Italia prior to Thursday's clash.

"These years have been extraordinary results, winning, winning and winning is still not absolutely simple. Maybe we will understand it in 20 years when we look at the roll of honour.

"We are Juve, we have this responsibility, this pressure which is pleasant. I see that all the clubs have achieved their goals, but nobody says that their goal was the championship. Instead, we do it every year. If nobody wants to win, we'll take it."

Juve, who have won only one of their past five Serie A fixtures, host Sampdoria on Sunday.

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 7:10 [IST]
